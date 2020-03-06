Radford Softball Defeats Lafayette and George Mason

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Lilly Demastus | ldemastus@radford.edu

Highlander softball starts off March with two wins in the Patriot Classic in Fairfax, VA.

The first game against Lafayette looked like it was not going to go well for Radford with three runs and an error.

This continued with Radford only scoring one run in the bottom of the first. The nerves were high for the girls, and all three outs were grounders to the infield.

Lafayette Leopards came back in the next inning with another run bringing the score to 4-1.

At the bottom of the second, the Highlanders settled down and started hitting big.

It started with Cam Andersen hitting a double to left field, scoring Madison Canaday. Autumn Slemaker was the next at-bat and hit a triple to left-center scoring Andersen.

Radford kept up the fight in the next inning, scoring another and breaking the tie with the Leopards.

Pitching for the Highlanders shined at the top of the fourth, keeping the plays in the infield.

However, Lafayette answered back with the same intensity. This kept the score 4-5.

With Andersen coming in to pitch for Radford in the top of the fifth, Lafayette was able to score three runs off of three hits and an error made by Radford.

At the bottom of the inning, Radford hit two singles and scored one bringing the score to 7-6.

The sixth inning was a hard-fought battle on both sides with no runs scored.

Andersen was able to contain the game to one hit and set up her team to bring home the win.

Slemaker stepped up to the plate and hit a triple to right-center scoring her teammate Jessie Marvin.

With the game tied up and the pressure on Oakes, she was able to hit the winning single scoring Slemaker. The final score of the game was 8-7.

Later that day, the team went up against George Mason for another win 14-0.

The team had 16 hits and scored 14 runs in only five innings. The offense pulled their weight, but it was Marvin who shined in the circle allowing zero hits from George Mason.

Radford jumped on top early with four runs, and it was all downhill from there for George Mason.

Radford produced several hits in the coming innings, but they came alive in the fifth and final inning.

The Highlanders lit up the middle of the field, and the opponents could not keep up.

First base, second base, and shortstop for George Mason each made an error that Radford capitalized on, and four out of the five runs scored were unearned.

Hunter Mundy held the hot stick of the game with a double in the first, a three-run homer in the second and a two-run double in the fifth.

These games bring Radford’s win streak to six as the Highlanders continue to put together a strong start to their 2020 season.

