By: Lily Damastus | ldemastus@radford.edu

The Radford University men’s soccer teams played the New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) on Saturday, Sept. 14.

The game went to overtime but had to end early due to weather uncertainty. The Highlanders had to end the game with a 2-2 draw.

The Highlanders fell behind 0-1, 14 minutes into the game, but Radford tied up the score with a goal by junior Liam Deacy. Junior Pape Gueye assisted him who is from Mbour, Senegal.

In the first half, Radford faced six shots. They were able to save one but allowed one goal.

In the second half, Radford opened up to a 2-1 lead. Freshman Mouhameth Thiam scored the goal who is from Dakar, Senegal. The Highlanders took nine shots in the second half, proving to be much more attacking this half.

NJIT only attempted four, and Radford saved two of them. NJIT sophomore forward, Rene White, scored his second goal of the game in the 81st minute.

White’s second game-tying goal came deep in the chaotic second half of the game. The last forty minutes saw five yellow cards being issued.

Thiam and Faye lead the Highlanders with three shots in the game.

Gueye also was able to be an attacking presence adding two shots.

The game went into overtime, but no goals were scored. Both teams only attempted one shot each. Radford had looked promising, but in the second overtime, the game was forced to stop due to inclement weather.

The final score was 2-2 and a much-unwanted draw for the Highlanders.

Also, sophomore Amadou Diop, a member of the Radford men’s soccer team, was named Big South Attacking player of the week. His attacking ability was missed during the NJIT game, as he didn’t suit up for the team.

Radford has some big games coming up against the sixth-ranked University of Virginia and Coastal Carolina Sept. 21.

Photo Credit: (Radford Athletics)

Featured Image: (Radford Sophomore Bryan Scoffield)