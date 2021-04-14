Radford Lacrosse Loses One to George Mason

Photo by Jeffrey F Lin: Radford started slowly as George Mason scored four consecutive goals to take an early lead.

In the first home game of the season on Saturday, the Radford Lacrosse team looked for their first win of the year.

By Raymond Radford | rradford6@radford.edu

In the first home game of the season on Saturday, the Radford Lacrosse team looked for their first win of the year against a George Mason team.

In front of a rowdy crowd, Radford celebrated senior day honoring Lindsey Carroll, Katie Bendrick, Brittany Rinaldi, Jennifer Shield, and Rachel Rogers.

Goals from Carroll, Ava Goeller, and Jessica Diorio brought the Highlanders back within one.

George Mason and Radford would continue to exchange goals throughout the first half, with Grace Gleason scoring two goals in the first half.

Radford went into half-time down 8-6 but started the second half strong with back-to-back goals from Margaret Gleason and Goeller, tying the game at eight.

For both teams, the defense was the name of the game in the second half as neither team could get ahead.

George Mason would go on to score back-to-back goals late in the second half to take a two-goal lead.

Goeller, with 1:59 left in the game, scored her third goal, her first hat trick in her collegiate career.

With less than a minute left in the game, Carroll had a free position shot to tie the game that went wide left, allowing George Mason to run out the clock, winning 11-10.

Radford is now 0-5 to start the season. The next game for the Highlanders is scheduled for Saturday, March 13 – their first conference game of the season.