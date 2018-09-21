Radford Hiked Tuition Again

By Ida Domingo | idomingo1@radford.edu

On Friday, May 4, 2018, the Radford University Board of Visitors collectively approved a 4.3 percent increase of the school’s cost of attendance as well as rates for tuition, room and boarding fees.

These changes have been in the making for a long time, and this is the 17th consecutive year that tuition and fees have been raised according to The Roanoke Times.

For the academic year of 2018-19, tuition was hiked for in-state undergraduate students from $7,407 to $7,922 and the mandatory technology fee has gone up to $58 from $54 in 2017-18 as well as the mandatory comprehensive fee which went from $3,166 to $3,230 this year.

For out-of-state undergraduate students, the tuition for 2018-19 was hiked to $19,557 from $19,042.

These changes affect many students who attend Radford because of all the other bills and responsibilities they have. Radford junior, Peter Thomas Romito says, “The tuition fee going up makes it more difficult for students to cover all of their expenses for college.” He continues, “I think the school should try to leave the tuition price at what it is now and not bring it up any further.”

Because the tuition keeps increasing, students have to decide between working during the school year or other ways to pay the extra costs like paying out-of-pocket or alternative student loans.

Radford University student, Carrington Carey, a junior believes “it shouldn’t be increasing by the 100s of dollars every year but every few years if that.” Carey noticed the changes in increased tuition after she had to pay out-of-pocket because her financial aid awards didn’t cover the cost of attendance like it did last year.

New construction and renovations are also a big factor for the Board of Visitors when deciding to increase the cost of attendance. According to the university’s factbook, in 2014-2016, the construction of the College of Humanities and Behavioral Sciences Building cost $52.8 million.

This year, Radford plans to build a “Center for Adaptive Innovation and Creativity” which will be used for health education and interdisciplinary research and will be located near East Main Street. According to WDBJ7, this building’s cost would be about $79 million.

According to Joe Carpenter, via The Roanoke Times, “The tuition and fee rate changes are necessary to cover the aforementioned increases and also to maintain essential levels of instructional support and student services.”