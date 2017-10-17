Radford Highlanders Festival set for October 21

The 21st Radford Highlanders Festival will be held on Saturday, October 21, 2017, at Bisset Park in Radford, Virginia. Celtic-folk rock band SYR from Columbia, South Carolina, headlines the main stage. Drawing upon the themes of Scottish legend and lore to craft their unique sound, the band performances will be at 11 a.m., one and three p.m. on the Gazebo. The Pipers Club, from Roanoke, will round out the main stage line up.

The Tom Raisbeck Memorial Games, beginning at nine a.m., features events and competitions traditionally associated with rural and military life in the Scottish Highlands, including weights for distance and height; the stones, similar to modern-day shotput; Scottish hammers; the sheaf toss; and the crowd-pleasing caber toss.

The Radford University Highlanders Pipe and Drum Band and the Virginia Highlands Pipe and Drum Band start the day off with individual performances and a massed band performance along with the march of Scottish Clans and athletes at ten a.m.

Chad Clark, a veteran competitor in strongman and powerlifting competitions, appears at the helm of the Raisbeck Games for the second consecutive year. The three 12-athlete divisions – A, Masters and Women – have each division competing to decide champion or athlete of the day.

The Central Fine Arts Academy will perform on the Community Stage from noon to one p.m. West End, an Indie/folk/alternative band from Radford will perform from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. PanJammers Steel Drum Orchestra, from Blacksburg, will entertain the audience from three to four p.m.

Bisset Park will undergo a transformational process for the day – as artists, vendors, craftspeople and community organizations turn the park into an open-air forum. While participating in the many activities, festival goers may also enjoy the authentic Scottish fare, classic festival food or American classics.

Children of all ages will have a fun-filled day of activities including Spinning Scotsman Ball Toss, Scottish Kiltmaking, Dundee Distance Stone Throw, among other traditional children’s activities.

In addition to the festival, the BraveHeart 5K will be held Saturday morning as a benefit for the American Heart Association. Registration begins at nine a.m., and the 5K Run/Walk begins at ten a.m. A Fun Run will immediately follow. Wearing kilts is welcomed and encouraged.

Make a stop in the beautiful foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains on October 21 to enjoy various vendors and culture. Just ten minutes from Exit 109 off Interstate 81, the Radford Highlanders Festival has something for everyone, all while celebrating the region’s Scots-Irish ancestry.

The Radford Highlanders Festival is a partnership between Radford University and the City of Radford. To learn more, go to www.radford.edu/festival or search “Radford Highlanders Festival” on Facebook. Registration for the Braveheart 5K can be found on www.ItsYourRace.com.