Radford Falls Short In Big South Semifinals

Photo by Daniel McCullough: The Highlanders exceeded all expectations by finishing second in the Big South Conference regular season.

2 min read The Radford Men’s Basketball team hunts for the 2020-21 Big South Tournament championship this season.

By Raymond Radford | rradford6@radford.edu

In a year of trials and tribulations due to COVID-19, no one expected the Radford Men’s Basketball team to be in the hunt for the 2020-21 Big South Tournament championship.

However, the Highlanders exceeded all expectations by finishing second in the Big South Conference regular season.

The Cinderella run to the NCAA Tournament stopped short for Radford in a 78-60 loss to sixth seed Campbell in the Big South Tournament semifinals.

Fah’Mir Ali scored 19 points for Radford and shot 60 percent from the field. Bryan Hart in his last game for Radford scored 16 points off the bench.

Both Ali and Hart would go on to combine for 35 of Radford’s 60 points.

The Highlanders had no answers to Campbell’s red hot shooting percentage of 58.8 percent and 50 percent from the three-point range.

For a majority of the second half, Radford was down by 20 or more points.

Either Ali or Hart made seven of the nine three-pointers made by Radford.

In Radford’s previous two match-ups against Campbell in the regular season, the Highlanders came out on top, winning 97-91 in triple overtime on Jan. 19 and winning 67-61 on Jan. 20.

Radford finishes the Big South Tournament with a 1-1 record after defeating Hampton in the quarterfinals on March 1, 67-52.

Shaquan Jules led the Highlanders with 15 points and ten rebounds off the bench in the wire-to-wire victory.

Radford finishes the 2020-21 season with a 15-12 record, with Ali leading the team in scoring, averaging 10.6 points a game. Ali also led the team in assists and steals.

Chyree Walker led the Highlanders in rebounds with 7.4 per game, and Lewis Djonkam finished the season with the most blocks for Radford with 18.