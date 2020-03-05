Radford Falls 2-3 to Virginia Tech

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Zach Potter | zpotter2@radford.edu

Radford Men’s Baseball loses its fourth straight game after falling to Virginia Tech last Tuesday in Blacksburg 2-3.

The Highlanders fought hard for the entire game in Blacksburg, VA, but couldn’t quite overcome their New River Valley foe.

The Hokies started the game off slow and couldn’t contain the Highlanders at the top of the fourth inning.

Ex-Virginia Tech, now Radford, player J.D. Mundy sent a big hit to center field scoring Straton Podaras from first base.

The single run was all that the Highlanders could mange early on but was enough to last through the first six innings.

Radford has shown some strong pitching early on thanks to the trio of pitchers. Most notably among them was Hunter Williams.

Williams only allowed two singles and struck out two batters throwing only 26 pitches.

At the bottom of the seventh, the Highlanders luck ran out as the Hokies found some late-game magic. Hokie Reagan Teegarden started the scoring by driving in Jonah Seagears on a double.

Then after an RBI single, Radford pitcher Derek Domecq walked Virginia Tech catcher, Carson Taylor, with the bases loaded driving in the third run of the inning.

The Highlanders came out swinging for the fences at the top of the eighth inning to try to get back into the lead after falling behind 1-3.

Garrett Matheny stepped up for Radford and hit a triple with one out in the inning. Matheny was then signaled home by Anthony Galati.

Radford was able to bring the score to 2-3 but wasn’t able to do much else at the top of the eighth.

The Highlanders seemed to recover their pitching form late as they kept the Hokies scoreless in the bottom of the eighth inning.

It all came down to the top of the ninth to see if Radford had enough left in the tank to take out their ACC opponent.

However, Virginia Tech remained poised and sent Radford packing back across the New River with three straight outs winning 3-2.

This game marked a continuing struggle for the Highlanders as they try to regain their early-season confidence, which saw them start 3-0. Now Radford sits at 3-8 after some tough road games before they make their way to their home schedule.

Photo Credit: (Radford University Athletics)

Featured Image: Hunter Williams