Radford Conference Awards
A handful of Highlanders made their Highlander family proud by making Big South All-Conference Teams.
Libby Bowman ’24 | lebowman@radford.edu
As a few of the Highlanders 2021 season comes to a close, the Big South Conference has released conference awards. A handful of Highlanders made their Highlander family proud by making Big South All-Conference Teams.
First-team all-conference:
Kat Parris (women’s soccer)
Brianna Oliver (women’s soccer)
Kayla Thomas (women’s soccer)
Second Team All-Conference:
Lily McLane (women’s soccer)
Lauren Seedlock (women’s soccer)
Octavio Ocampo (men’s soccer)
Nate Jennings (men’s cross country)
Rachel Werking (women’s cross country)
Rachel Millirons (women’s cross country)
Chloe Wellings (women’s cross country)
Honorable Mentions: Kennedy Dunnings (women’s soccer)
All-Freshman:
Kat Parris (women’s soccer)
Bryce Corbett (men’s golf)
Three players/coaches in Radford Athletics won Big South annual award titles to make considerable impacts in the conference and help lead their teams throughout their seasons.
Defensive Player of the year: Kayla Thomas
Freshman of the year: Kat Parris
Coach of the year: Sam Bradley