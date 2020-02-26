Radford Charges in the Second Half to Beat UNC Ashville

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Zach Potter | zpotter2@radford.edu

Radford Men’s Basketball knocked off UNC Asheville 79-64, Thursday, Feb. 20, thanks to a second-half rally from the Highlanders.

The Highlanders got off to a slow start, allowing UNC Asheville to control much of the early game. However, Radford ended the first half strong thanks to the play of guard Carlik Jones.

UNC Ashville had a ten-point lead at 12 minutes left in the first half. But Radford picked themselves up and charged back.

Jones shot a buzzer-beating three-pointer at the end of the first half that tied the game 31-31. The shot also capped off an 18-2 run that the Highlanders were on for the last of the half.

Radford came out of the locker room and picked up where they left off.

Travis Fields Jr. had a season-high 22 points and hit from deep five times.

In the final few minutes, the Highlanders had to hit some critical free throws. They managed to make five of six of them from the foul line, further extending their lead.

Devontte Holland also came in clutch late for Radford. The senior hit some important late shots and ended the night with nine points and nine rebounds, just short of obtaining a double-double.

This win continues the Highlanders win streak and helps move them to put pressure on Winthrop for first place in the Big South.

This win also marks the second in a row for winning after being down ten points for the Highlanders.

