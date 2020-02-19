Radford Begins Baseball Season 3-0

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Last Updated on February 25, 2020

By Zach Potter | zpotter2@radford.edu

Radford Baseball starts out their season sweeping North Carolina Central (NC Central) and ending the opening weekend with a 3-0 record.

The Highlanders fast start was fueled by Will Harless, Colby Higgerson, and catcher Straton Podaras. All three Highlanders had a batting average over .500 for the opening slate of games.

Harless added two home runs, two doubles, and seven RBI’s through the weekend. Higgerson led the team with eight total hits, but Podaras led the team with his .538 batting average.

Radford’s dominant hitting was also backed by their pitching. Unlike much of last year, the Highlanders were able to contain NC Central to just two runs in two out of the three games.

Senior pitcher Brandon Donovan lead the team with 11 strikeouts in just 6.2 innings pitched. He also only allowed opposing batters to hit .174 against him when he was on the mound.

Redshirt-sophomore pitcher Bruce Hudson compelled two saves and earned Big South Relief Pitcher of the Week. He allowed just one hit in three innings pitched and struck out two batters as well.

Even though Radford won each game this past weekend, the second game was the closest of them all. NC Central was able to keep it close in the second game, only falling to the Highlanders 2-3.

The Eagles got out to a 2-0 lead early, causing the Highlanders to come back from behind. However, the Highlanders tied it up in the sixth off a double from Harless that drove in Garrett Matheny, who previously drove in the first run earlier in the game.

Brandon Feathers took the mound in the sixth inning and pitched three flawless innings. He allowed just two singles while he was pitching.

Higgerson hit a single, which brought home a base runner giving the Highlanders the lead in the top of the ninth. Hudson pitched the bottom half of the ninth and ended the game giving Radford their second win.

Radford won their first game easily in a 12-2 slamming over NC Central and finished the last one winning 9-5 without too much trouble.

This is the kind of start first-year head coach Karl Kuhn needed to get his Highlanders going. A strong start for Radford is definitely needed, as opponents like Virginia Tech and Georgia Southern will be coming up in the next two weeks.

Mark your calendars as Tuesday, March 3, will mark Radford’s first home baseball game of the season. Make sure you come out and support your Highlander baseball team!

Photo Credit: (Radford University Athletics)

Featured Image: Colby Higgerson