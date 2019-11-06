0 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Lucas Carr | lcarr2@radford.edu

The Radford Men’s and Women’s basketball season has begun! Both teams are slated to win the Big South Conference yet again, and they start their seasons off during the first week of November.

The Men’s team was picked to finish first in the Preseason Poll with redshirt junior Carlik Jones being named Big South Preseason Player of the Year. Senior guard Travis Fields Jr. was also selected to the Big South Preseason All-Conference Second Team last week during media day.

In the 2018-2019 season, Jones averaged 15.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game and was an NABC District 3 First Team Selection. His assist total ranked second in the conference, and his assist/turnover ratio was 2.3 putting him at second. Also, he was second in steals per game (1.7) and tied for fourth in field goal percentage (.463).

Jones was the Big South Freshman of the Year during the 2017-2018 season. Jones also ranks 10th in Radford program history with 294 career assists and is 89 points shy of becoming the 32nd player at Radford to record 1,000 career points. He was also second in assists on the single-season charts with 181.

Fields Jr. averaged 28.9 minutes, 10.8 points, 3.0 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game. Field’s impact played an essential role in helping the Highlanders reach 22 wins last season. He broke plenty of personal records in the last season with a 33 point outing against Hampton University and posted his career-high in rebounds (8) against Longwood.

Fans will get their first regular-season look of the Highlander Men’s team on Friday, Nov. 8 against Liberty in Lynchburg.

As for the Women’s basketball team, the Highlanders received the most first-place votes with six votes and 113 total points. Hampton University also received several first-place votes but are netted to be the Big South runner-ups with 104 total points.

The women’s team has multiple returning starters such as redshirt senior Sydney Nunley, who appeared in 29 games and started 22 of them. She averaged a near double-double with 10.3 points and 9.5 rebounds, dominating the paint, and concluded the 2018-2019 season with 267 rebounds, 47 blocks, 28 assists, and 13 steals. Nunley recorded 12 double-doubles and joined the 500 career rebound club.

Khiana Johnson also received an honorable mention for this upcoming season, notching a position on the Second Team All-Big South. Last season she ranked fourth in total assists at 118 and fifth in her assist to turnover ratio at 1.2. She scored in double figures in 23 games. Johnson also tallied career highs with many different stats such as 11 points, 3.6 assists, 2.3 rebounds and a whopping 35.1 minutes a game.

The Women’s team will also do some traveling this week on Friday, Nov. 8 as they take on Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tennessee.

Photo Credit: (Radford Athletics)

Featured Image: (Radford Athletics)