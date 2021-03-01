Radford Baseball Starts Season Winning Two of Three

Photo by Joshua Peacock: In game one on Feb. 19, on a new playing field at Sherman Carter Memorial Stadium, Radford started strong with a three-run second inning.

2 min read The cold weather might give off a different tune, but baseball has returned to Radford after nearly a year away due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

By Raymond Radford | rradford6@radford.edu

The cold weather might give off a different tune, but baseball has returned to Radford after nearly a year away due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Highlanders recently played host to Ohio University.

In game one on Feb. 19, on a new playing field at Sherman Carter Memorial Stadium, Radford started strong with a three-run second inning.

After scoring on a wild pitch with bases loaded, Garrett Matheny hit a two-run single to help the Highlanders take an early 3-0 lead.

In his first start for Radford, Greg Duncan allowed only one unearned run in five 1/3 innings while striking out five.

After being held to zero runs in three innings, the Highlanders took advantage of pitcher change in the sixth inning, scoring another three runs to take a 6-1 lead.

After allowing two runs in the eighth inning, Radford scored one more run before shutting out Ohio in the ninth inning to take a 7-3 opening series win.

Game two on Feb. 20 featured Radford starting strong with a three-run first inning. Anthony Galati had a two-RBI single during the inning.

The Highlanders were led by Vinnie Venturi’s strong pitch in his first start for Radford, allowing only two runs in five innings.

Winning 4-2, and relived by Austin Kaplan and Alex Perkins, Radford held Ohio to zero runs in the two pitchers’ relief effort.

Looking for the series sweep in game three on Feb. 21, Radford once again got off to a hot start with a two-RBI double from Galati in the first inning.

Radford would take a 4-1 lead into the seventh inning but allowed Ohio to score five runs at the top of the seventh inning.

Ohio added another run in the eighth inning as Radford’s bats grew cold late in the game.

The Highlanders lost the final game in the series, 7-5.

Radford starts the season with a 2-1 record for their next game at Virginia Tech on Feb. 23.

The next home series for Radford will be against Bucknell from Feb. 26-28.