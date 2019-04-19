0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Lucas Carr | lcarr15@radford.edu

The Highlander Baseball team has had an up and down season thus far but had a strong week with Senior outfielder Andrew Szamski and Freshman infielder David Bryant claiming individual awards.

Andrew Szamski, the Glenn Arm Maryland native #8, has been named the Big South Conference Player of the Week for the second time this season. Szamski also earned national recognition for ‘Performance of the Week’ from USA Golden Spikes this past Tuesday, April 2, following a series sweep against Winthrop.

The man at second base, David Bryant, was also dubbed for Big South Conference Freshman Player of the Week for the second time this season as well.

Both Bryant and Szamski have aided the Highlanders in a turnaround during this stretch of the season.

Bryant had an impressive four-game streak, hitting in all four games as well as driving in two runs in two different games against Winthrop. His season batting average was raised to .307 after hitting .462 through the stretch.

From the plate, Bryant went 6-for-13 and drove in six total runs over the four games. He also stole two separate bases and racked up 15 assists from the center of the infield at second base.

The Highlanders are now just playing under .500 ball after dropping a game to ETSU in Johnson City, TN in a highly contested game, dropping the game 5-6. The Radford Men participated in a home series against USC Upstate for another Big South Contest.Szamski tallied two homers, three doubles, and 12 RBIs over the four-game stretch. In the second game of the series against Winthrop, he made Radford program history going 6-for-6 with two doubles, two homers, eight RBIs and 14 total bases on the day.

Szamski doubled in consecutive at-bats in the second and third innings. He also added home runs in successive at-bats in the fifth and seventh innings. Szamski is now tied with Junior Infielder Spencer Horowitz with six home runs apiece.

The six hits and 14 total bases tied the Radford single-game record. Szamski will forever be inscribed into the Highlanders’ Baseball history books with this spectacular feat.

On the series, Szamski went 10-13 (.769) from the dish pulling his season average up to .390 which leads the Big South. He also leads the conference with 68 total bases, tied for the league-lead with 33 RBIs, second in slugging (.648) and third in on-base percentage at .460.

The Highlanders recorded 21 hits for a season-high mark in the contest. They scored two runs in the bottom of the first to get on the board at the start. Both teams traded runs in the first inning, but it wasn’t until Szamski knocked his first extra-base hit into center field that sparked their run streak.

Scoring six runs on five hits in the bottom of the eighth put the match out of reach, and Szamski put the icing on the cake in the final inning. Szamski hit a walk-off two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth as the Highlanders took the victory 20-11 in the second game. Highlanders also defeated App State Tuesday.

Szamski and Bryant both led the Highlanders on a seven-game win streak, which evened out their record at 13-13, as well as an impressive stand within the Big South Conference at 7-3.

Photo Credit: (Radford Athletics)