PSA: Radford University Seeks to Strengthen Campus Safety by Training Courses

By Ida Domingo | idomingo1@radford.edu

Campus safely is now more important than ever.

Radford University urges student leaders to complete safety training courses to help make Radford a much safer place to work and learn.

Students can use their preferred web browsers and go to the Safe Colleges students website for Radford University at https://radfordstudents-va.safecolleges.com/training/home.

The mandatory training courses include active shooter preparedness, bystander intervention, study skills, and time management.

All courses are about 15 to 30 minutes long and are due on March 31.

The Safe Colleges online program is proven to reduce injuries and claims by over 50 percent and is trusted by environmental health and safety facilities, human resources and many student affairs administrators around the world.

