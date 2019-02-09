PSA: Fall 2019 Campus Housing Applications are Now Open

212 views
By Ida Domingo | idomingo1@radford.edu
More than 3,000 students live on campus across Radford’s 15 residence halls.
According to Residential Life, “more than 80 percent of our [Radford] students live on campus or off campus housing within walking distance to the university.”
If you plan on taking advantage of the on-campus or off-campus housing, the deadline to submit priority housing application is due on Feb. 15 by 11:59 p.m.
All you need to do is access the Housing icon on your RU portal and follow the application link and complete it. The housing deposit is $200, and priority housing will be given to the first 900 students that pay the room deposit by Feb. 15.
There are many flexibility options, including nine-month leases and the ability to choose your roommate.
The online apartment selection opens Feb. 25, and the online residence hall room selection begins March 4.
Photo Credit: (RU Relations)