Player profile: Destinee Walker is an unexpected star for Radford

by Colleen McNickle | cmcnickle@radford.edu

Radford women’s basketball stands at the top of the Big South conference with an overall record of 17-6 to go along with a 9-3 conference mark. The driving force behind one of their best seasons in recent memory has been Destinee Walker. The sophomore who plays guard and forward has been tearing it up on the court this season, averaging 14.5 points a game. This is impressive considering she came off a preseason knee injury that kept her out of 10 games last season.

Walker has always had the drive and determination she has today. She has known that she wanted to play collegiate basketball since she was little. She didn’t always know that she wanted to play here at Radford, but quickly accepted their scholarship and her only Division 1 offer.

Making her dream come true is impressive, but what Walker has accomplished this season is very impressive as well. Coming off the bench last season with injury, Walker remained humble. She said she didn’t feel as though she had anything to prove. “I didn’t know what was happening this year was going to happen,” Walker admitted to The Tartan. She did however use her injury as motivation to get better. She has always been great driving into the lane and the coaching staff saw that in her.

She said only being a sophomore it can be stressful to be considered a leader on the team. “Everyone sees you as a leader on the team because of points,” she said. “I gained more respect than I thought I would from my teammates. I was motivated to do well.” However, even with her amazing totals this season Walker does not see herself as the team’s leader. She also doesn’t expect the older members of her team to look up to her because they have more experience.

Walker may not consider herself a someone to look up to, but the person she looks up to most on the team is the junior forward Jayda Worthy. “She does everything,” Walker said. “She can score and play defense. She plays her role very well.”

Off the court, Walker is just as successful. Being a student-athlete can be tough, but Walker makes it look easy with a 3.6 GPA. “I think being in college has helped me manage my time,” she explains. However, it is still very tough to be successful on the court and off the court when you have homework, practice, games and basically no time to yourself. She said she likes to catch up on sleep when she is riding to away games on the team bus.

No matter how busy Walker is, she always strives to improve herself. This season Walker would like to keep improving her shot. “It’s not as good as I think it could be,” said Walker, despite being the leading scorer on the team.

Walker also strives to improve her team and has the utmost faith in them.

“I have no doubt in my mind that we can win the Big South Championship,” she proclaimed. “We just need to work on our weaknesses now so that when the tournament comes it won’t be considered a weakness.” She also hopes her team can continually grow and improve throughout the season. “Everyone wants to win in the regular season, but none of that matters when the tournament comes,” she said.

Her advice to anyone in a tough situation or has hit a bump on the path to success is to “keep going no matter what”. She is an expert in her further advice, which is to, “remain humble.”