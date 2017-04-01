Player Profile: Danny Hrbek is a two-way baseball superstar

Senior infielder and pitcher Danny Hrbek has seen been through the ups and downs of the Radford baseball program. In 2015, when the Highlanders won the Big South Tournament, he went 1-1 with a run and three walks in the finals, while in 2016, he led the team batting average at .329. Stepping up to the plate and helping the team out in whatever way possible is nothing new for him.

Hrbek was recruited as an infielder and pitcher coming out of high school in 2012. When he signed his letter of intent to attend Radford, he was an all-conference third baseman and all-conference pitcher. Hrbek thought he would get the chance to play both during his freshman year.

“We’ve had some really good teams where pitching was really strong so they didn’t really need me on the mound,” Hrbek explained.

The team used Hrbek in any way they possibly could in the infield. He saw most of the action at first base, but also moved to second and shortstop when needed. During the 2014 season, Hrbek did see the mound 6 times as a relief pitcher, posting a 3.00 ERA. During the 2015 season, the staff included starting pitchers Michael Boyle, Dylan Nelson and Mitchell MacKeith and then had relief pitcher Ryan Meisinger on the mound to close out the games. Hrbek was not used on the mound.

The 2016 season was a building season for the Highlanders coming off a Big South championship and then losing many key players. Hrbek felt someone needed to step up for the young team. “I knew that someone had to emerge as a leader and the team needed somebody to be pretty consistent in the lineup, so I worked hard in the off-season and I filled that role, I think. I think it was something the team needed, it was a fun year,” Hrbek added.

With the 2017 season 23 games into the schedule, there has been a need for him to be Mr. Saturday and help out the team. “To finally be able to do both is a dream come true,” Hrbek said. Hrbek’s biggest moment came on March 4 earlier this season. During a non-conference series versus Quinnipiac in North Carolina, Hrbek was on the mound and did something he has only done one other time in his life: he threw a no-hitter.

“It was unreal, honestly. In the second inning I kinda had a feeling, ‘I have the stuff to do it today,’ and it was just in the back of my mind a little bit.”

The Pennsylvania native even had his family in the stands watching him play. He even recalled a conversation he had with his brother at dinner the night before, about his first no-hitter in high school. “He said, ‘Go back to that kid on the mound that threw that no-hitter that one time, be that guy tomorrow.’ And it was funny because as the game went on that’s all I thought about was him saying that.”

Hrbek had eight strikeouts and zero walks, and was one throwing error away from a perfect game in just his third collegiate start. He accredited the no-hitter to his team, without whom, he said it would never have happened.

“The fielders made some unbelievable plays, and when you throw a no-hitter, you always have to have that diving catch or that play that typically isn’t made and we had two of those plays. Without those, we wouldn’t be having this conversation.” Hrbek remembers that his teammates had noticed during the game that the no-hitter could actually happen and had all stopped talking to him in the dugout.

After his strong outing Hrbek was honored with the Big South Pitcher of the Week for the week of March 6. He also gathered recognition from the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) for National Pitcher of the Week. He is the first Highlander in program history to receive the honor.

As of March 25, Hrbrek’s season is going well; in 31 innings pitched he holds a 5.52 ERA and is batting a .256. He has played in every game so far.

Hrbek mentioned again that the team is very young with 13 new players, and being an experienced player on the team wasn’t going to be easy. But he thinks Radford has more talent than ever, and it’s just a matter of time before they start clicking. Once they do, it’s just a matter of keeping it going.

After graduation in May, Hrbek says he is open to all options that may be presented to him. He said he is fortunate enough to be talking to a few pro scouts. “If that option presents itself, that’s honestly a dream come true. That’s something I’ve been working towards my whole life, so obviously that’s my main focus right now,” Hrbek said.

He’s also considering graduate school or entering the workforce as backup plans.

Hrbek said whether it’s baseball, education or entering the real world to get a job, he is ready for whatever comes his way.