Friday, October 18, 2019
Latest:

The Tartan

Radford University's Student-run Newspaper

Highlander Festival 2019
Culture Radford Festivals & Events Web Galleries 

Photos: Highlander Festival 2019 Hosted at Radford University Breathes Life on Campus

Dylan Lepore 0 Comments , ,

Last Updated on

646 views

By: Dylan Lepore | dlepore1@radford.edu

The 2019 Highlander Festival was hosted on Radford Univerviery’s campus this year to assumingly draw in a bigger crowd, and it defiantly worked.

Instated of the students going to the festival; the festival came to them.

The campus on Saturday was full of Highlander Pride and Scottish tradition. Plus, a lot of dogs!

Enjoy the photos below of the 2019 Highlander Festival, and feel free to send us your photos at tartan@radford.edu.

Radford Highlanders Festival 2019
Radford Highlanders Festival 2019
31 photos


Photo Credit: (Dylan Lepore | The Tartan)

Download PDF

Dylan Lepore

Dylan is a writer, gamer, avid movie lover, and PlayStation extraordinaire. Currently, he attends Radford University in pursuit of a BS in Media Studies with a concentration in Journalism. If I played the game, I like it; if I haven't played it, just remember that I'm in college. ($ = tuition)

You May Also Like

Marvel VS. DC: Which is better?

Hailey Wilt 0

Should a man raise his hand to a woman?

jsalzano 0

Over 1000 Newspapers Stolen from 22 Newsstands

Jeremy Moser 0