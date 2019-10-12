Photos: Highlander Festival 2019 Hosted at Radford University Breathes Life on Campus
By: Dylan Lepore | dlepore1@radford.edu
The 2019 Highlander Festival was hosted on Radford Univerviery’s campus this year to assumingly draw in a bigger crowd, and it defiantly worked.
Instated of the students going to the festival; the festival came to them.
The campus on Saturday was full of Highlander Pride and Scottish tradition. Plus, a lot of dogs!
Enjoy the photos below of the 2019 Highlander Festival, and feel free to send us your photos at tartan@radford.edu.
Photo Credit: (Dylan Lepore | The Tartan)