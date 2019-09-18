0 SHARES Share Tweet

Last Updated on September 18, 2019

164 views

By: Sarah Steffey | ssteffey3@radford.edu

Joining other hit movies such as Heaven is for Real, God’s Not Dead and Breakthrough, Overcomer is a faith-based movie that shows how God can move mountains in your life.

Unlike other Christian movies, Overcomer focuses on telling a story of how people can lose their faith through everyday challenges that many people will face in their lives; like losing a job, struggling with drugs, and even health problems.

Most other Christian movies involve a real-life story where someone gets sick and is expected to die, and by God’s hand, they are healed; some may consider it a miracle. However, Overcomer does not, and because of this, it seems to lack the emotion that you may get from watching one of the real-life stories.

Overcomer stars Shari Rigby, Alex Kendrick, Aryn Wright-Thompson and Cameron Arnett who all follow their own path throughout the movie. These different stories eventually intertwine. At first, it can be a little confusing, but by the end, it all makes sense.

The beginning of the movie is pretty slow and takes a while to climax.

The storyline of the movie far outdid the acting of each character, but the storyline was not the best.

Wright-Thompson’s character, Hannah Scott, is one of the main characters, yet she doesn’t talk much in the film. Even then, the lines that she does have seem very scripted and don’t fit in the conversation.

Kendrick played another main character, the husband to Shari Rigby and the basketball and cross-country coach. His acting was mediocre. There were several times where you could tell he was acting and not really feeling the emotion, but there were other times where his tears were very convincing to the audience.

The storyline of the movie far outdid the acting of each character, but the storyline was not the best.

“Who is it that overcomes the world? Only the one who believes that Jesus is the Son of God.” 1 John 5:5

This verse is what the movie focuses on and is showed on the screen at the end.

Overcomer follows Hannah Scott’s and several other characters’ journies to follow Christ. The majority of this movie feels a lot like you are sitting in church on a Sunday morning listening to a sermon.

Other than this verse, the movie focuses on Ephesians chapters one and two and shows what you are when you accept God. For example, the film mentions a lot that “You are blessed, you are accepted…and you are loved.”

Overcomer is playing at Scarrettes Plaza Cinema on Monday-Thursday at 7:00 p.m., Friday at 6:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m., and Saturday-Sunday at 3:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m., and 9:00 p.m. Tickets range from $5.00 to $6.00. College night is every night offering $5.00 tickets.

Be sure to read other movie reviews on The Tartan; including A Madea Family Funeral and Pet Sematary.

Photo Credit: (Overcomer the movie)