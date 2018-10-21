Over 18,000 Power Outages in Southwest Virginia

By Dylan Lepore & Dustin Staples | dlepore1@radford.edu & dstaples1@radford.edu

The power at Radford University went out at midnight on Saturday, including more than 18,000 customers of Appalachian Power in Southwest Virginia.

A strong cold front is moving through the area this evening, which is prompting high wind gusts. With high winds in the forecast, power outages are likely to occur during the overnight to early morning hours on Sunday.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory until noon Sunday, Oct. 21. Winds could gust between 20-40 MPH with a few isolated spots of 50 MPH.

As of 1 a.m., 64,031 Appalachian Power customers are out of power.