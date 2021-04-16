Opinion: College to the Real World

Photo by Vasily Koloda: I reached out to a few Highlanders who shared their experience using these resources.

A few Radford students shared their thoughts and expectations for their upcoming post-graduate lifestyles and situations.

As the semester begins to wrap up, several events usually occur such as a spring concert, but due to COVID events as such can no longer happen. Though, one of the events most important is the commencement ceremonies.

This is especially important to the 2021 Highlander seniors set to walk this semester.

Aside from this memorable event, this is just the beginning for those bound to graduate because once you set foot on that stage and receive your diploma, your next step is stepping into the real world.

Life after college can be scary or exciting for some.

What’s usually expected post-grad is to have a job secured.

For those of you that may or may not know Radford has the Center for Career and Talent Development resource for job recruiting, career events, and internship program options.

The Center for Career and Talent Development is located in Russel Hall, room 331.

I reached out to a few Highlanders who shared their experience using these resources.

Kat Bindbeutel, senior, says, “I actually got my post-grad job directly from one of the fall Career fairs. I also got a lot of help from a career coach with formatting my resume and cover letters over the past couple of years.”

It’s encouraging to know that for one, this resource works, and two, it’s ensuring to hear from another senior Highlander that they were able to successfully secure a job post-grad.

I myself will be graduating this semester on April 30th, and I have yet to secure a job post-grad, so it is definitely overwhelming.

Sarah Church, senior, says, “I went to the career center for help with my resume and CV. They helped me format and organize it to make it look a lot more professional.”

Every year a new group of seniors gets ready to transition from the college lifestyle.

Kevin Gray, senior, says, “Graduating from college is exciting and scary at the same time. Exciting because now I can use what I learned and apply it to my life though scary because I know I’ll have to fail a couple of times before I get to where I want to be,”

I can agree with as a senior.

As a senior myself getting ready to graduate, I will say that I am overwhelmed because I never thought I would reach this chapter in my life, but it’s exciting.

I know that the transition from being independent to having to go back home and live with my parents until I can save up enough to get my own place back home is a headache.

I asked a friend here at Radford how she felt about the transition.

Allure Williams, senior, says, “I’m also stressing about the move back home being with parents from having your own space, and I feel like post-graduation depression is going to hit, and no one really talks about that. I always knew I had college to fall back on where if anything else is going on with my life, I could just focus on my classes”.

After speaking with the few contributors to this story, a key takeaway is the importance of building relationships and networks is more important than ever.

While the 2021 graduates will go our separate ways, it’s important we stay in contact with each other to help and encourage one another.

This rings true for me. I reached out to alumni Alyssa Bourne, class of 2020, to gain insight into her transition from college to the professional world.

What Alyssa shared and said to me was, “Enjoy the freedom that you have before you get into the world of having responsibilities and having a career. If you already have a job lined up, congratulations. If not, it’s not the end of the world,

“For me, I thought applying to a few jobs in my career was ok, but that was not the case for me. I was disappointed after graduating. This was not how I pictured my life to be after graduating college. Along with a pandemic, I became very discouraged,

“So, I would say expect no expectations going into this life after graduating with a clear mind. Whether you have a job ready or you don’t, just expect the unexpected.”