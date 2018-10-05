On Saturdays We Wear Pink

By Shiza Manzoor | smanzoor1@radford.edu

With October being National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Valley View Mall in Roanoke, Virginia is hosting a “Positively Pink Parade & Party” social on Saturday, Oct. 6.

The event is free to the public, but, in partnership with Carilion Clinic and WFXR TV, the Valley View Mall will be taking donations to help them with their goal to raise awareness and funds for those affected by breast cancer.

“Each year, I’ve witnessed the growth of the Positively Pink Parade & Party,” said Louise Dudley, General Manager of Valley View Mall. “Raising awareness and funds for the Every Woman’s Life program, which benefits so many local women, is inspiring and uplifting. It’s humbling to see so many people come out and support such a wonderful cause.”

Except there’s a new feature that’s been added to the 11th annual event, known as the Spotlight Social, that includes giveaways, demos, samples, and a food festival.

It’s scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and set in the food court area inside the mall. Attendees are encouraged to deck out in pink attire for the occasion.

For more information, visit ValleyViewMall.com.

Photo Credit: (Valley View Mall)