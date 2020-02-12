Nunley Leads Highlanders in Win Over Runnin’ Bulldogs

0 SHARES Share Tweet

424 views

By: Lucas Carr | lcarr15@radford.edu

The Radford Women’s Basketball team tallied another victory against Gardner-Webb last Tuesday, behind Sydney Nunley’s 21 points and 11 rebound double-double.

The Highlanders never trailed in this electrifying bout and scored in double figures in each quarter. The final score of the match-up was 65-51.

Gardner-Webb was held scoreless for almost the first five minutes of regulation as the Highlanders’ defense was too much for them to handle.

Radford’s inside defense, led by Nunley, kept GWU out of the paint and from converting high-percentage shots.

The Highlander offense, however, got started quickly and exponentially. Aiden Rainford, who also posted a double-double, sank a three-pointer from the top of the key for the first points of the game. Khiana Johnson soon followed with her triple just as the shot clock buzzer ran out.

Gardner-Webb soon was on the board with three quick threes and brought the scoring within two. But before they knew what hit them, sophomore guard Makaila Wilson dropped a pass down to the black to Nunley and flashed to corner. Nunley passed the ball back to her just as her feet were set, and she drilled the corner three, putting the Highlanders back up by five.

The Highlanders ended the first half with a scoring run, going into the locker room with a score of 26-17.

In the early goings of the second half, both teams entered into an offensive shootout as they traded buckets during the third quarter.

However, it was Nunley who was able to push the Highlanders out in front with a bit more breathing room. She scored 17 of her 21 points in the second half. On three consecutive offensive possessions, Nunley was fed the ball down on the low block. She fouled on the made bucket and sank each free throw with ease.

At this time, seven different Highlanders had scored as they were shooting 46.4 percent from the field. Stellar second-half defense and dominating inside presence from Nunley kept the Runnin’ Bulldogs out of the paint and held them to a field goal percentage of 32.4 percent.

Gardner-Webb’s high scoring sister duo, Savannah and Carley Plentovich, were both held under 20 points. Last time out, the former notched a 30 spot against the Highlanders, so the defense stepped up big from either of them having a breakout game.

Nunley now has 20 double-doubles on the season as well as contributing two assists, a block, several steals, and only missed once from the free-throw line. Rainford’s first double-double consisted of 11 points, 13 boards, an assist, and a block.

The Highlanders’ next game will be this coming up Saturday against Campbell on their home court. The match-up is scheduled for 2 p.m.

Keep up with Women’s Basketball on The Tartan, including their win over Presbyterian.

Featured Image: (Radford University Athletics)