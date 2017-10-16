No more birth control?

Hannah Curran

President Trump being elected has been very controversial for many and has scared a lot of people, perhaps too much in some cases. However, some things stand out, specifically for women. I am not one of those people who gets all heated about feminism (not that that is a bad thing), but it just isn’t something I want to be entirely in. That being said of course I care about women’s fundamental rights such as equal pay, healthcare, and my body. With President Trump having been elected many Americans have become concerned about his take on women.

Being a woman, there are some concerns. However, there are only two essential concepts from him that caught my eye. The first one that is talked about is President Trump’s take on birth control and its availability. He has wanted to change Obama’s earlier reform on access to birth control. His proposed change goes like this: employers will get to decide if they cover birth control under insurance they offer or not. The reasoning behind if they don’t want to provide it can be along the lines of a religious or moral objection to the use of birth control. But all this being said is it your employer’s choice if you’re on birth control or not? No, I would say it is not. There can be medical reasons beyond just the prevention of pregnancy to be on it. The other concept President Trump has brought to light is his views on abortion. He would like to get rid of them in the United States altogether. However, is that a reasonable thing to happen? Personally, I am pro-choice, and can’t imagine having to even be in that situation; it is an individual choice, a tough decision even to have to think about making. To ultimately make something like that illegal would make many people angry due to the possible violation of individual rights it would show.

In all honesty, though my opinion on these things doesn’t matter. What matters is mostly the fact that these people spend so much time openly discussing what women should do with their bodies. It’s a little odd, no matter what your political views are, that that is such a debated thing between people it doesn’t even effect. Whether or not you agree with insurance covering birth control or are pro-life/ pro-choice, I think we can all agree that no one but our selves should be discussing these choices. That seems to be what most people have the problem with, the fact that it is so talked about as if the individual is not capable of making that sort of decision for themselves.