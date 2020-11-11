New Religion Course Added to 2021 Spring Semester Course Catalog

Photo Credit: (Adli Wahid)The Kaaba is located inside the Masjidil Haram (aka the Grand Mosque) in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. It is a requirement for Muslims who are performing the pilgrimage (Hajj or Umrah) to visit and perform the ‘tawaf’ around it.

< 1 min read Radford University to add a new religions course to the Spring 2021 semester catalogue of classes available for students.

By Abigail Morin

This upcoming spring semester will bring a new opportunity to Radford University’s students. The Department of Philosophy and Religious Studies will be offering a new course for Radford students.

Religion 210, Islam in Global and Historical Contexts will be offered at Radford University starting in the spring semester and taught by Dr. Geoff Pollick.

The course will discuss the history and development of Islam around the world. It will highlight how Muslims practice Islam in the United States and how they express themselves in Iran, Indonesia, and Turkey through fashion.

The Islam in Global and Historical Contexts course will meet on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 4:00-4:50 p.m. Monday and Wednesday’s classes will be taught in person, and Friday’s class will be online.

The CRN to register for the class is 24207.

If students have questions about the upcoming course, they can email Dr. Geoff Pollick at gpollick@radford.edu.