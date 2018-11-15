National: Marvel Legend Stan Lee Dies at 95

4 SHARES Share Tweet

159 views

By Dylan Lepore | dlepore1@radford.edu

Stan Lee, a Marvel of the American comic book industry, dies at 95 due to a series of recent health problems such as a bout of pneumonia and vision issues.

Lee’s daughter, J.C. Lee, told TMZ that her father was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center early on the morning of Monday, Nov. 12, and died in the hospital.

Fans and friends of Lee shared their thoughts:

“Luke Cage” actor Mike Colter sated, “Some people say comic books are silly. That they just don’t get why people are so into them. Now I’m beginning to think they should be required reading for our children. It may make us more loving and tolerant adults.” Disney chairman and CEO Bob Iger said, “Stan Lee was as extraordinary as the characters he created. A superhero in his own right to Marvel fans around the world, Stan had the power to inspire, to entertain and to connect. The scale of his imagination was only exceeded by the size of his heart.” “Thor” actor Chris Hemsworth said, “RIP my friend. Thank you for the incredible adventures your stories took all of us on. My love and support goes out to all your friends and family.”

Thank you for the amazing super hero characters. #stanlee pic.twitter.com/LYaQlIshAE — Anantha krishnan AS (@MonkOfInfinity) November 13, 2018

Disney Studios chairman Alan Horn also honored Lee’s legacy saying, “It’s impossible to overstate Stan’s influence on popular culture. I was able to get to know Stan over these past several years through his work with Marvel Studios, and was always impressed by his irrepressible energy and vitality. We’ve lost a true creator. My thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time.” “Hulk” actor Mark Ruffalo said, “Sad, sad day. Rest In Power, Uncle Stan. You have made the world a better place through the power of modern mythology and your love of this messy business of being human….” Filmmaker Kevin Smith stated on Instagram, “Thank you, Stan, for making me not only the boy I was but also the man I am today. You had great power and you always used it responsibly, fostering billions of dreamers who all know your name — a name written in the stars for all time. You were not just the literary titan of comic books, you were our modern day Mark Twain. I will miss you all my days, my friend and hero. Excelsior forevermore.”

Excelsior, Stan Lee. (1922 – 2018)

Some people say comic books are silly. That they just don’t get why people are so into them. Now im beginning to think they should be required reading for our children. It may make us more loving and tolerant adults. We need it✊#weareallone #stanlee #inspirational #alwaysforward pic.twitter.com/yFNhN4WCau — Mike Colter (@realmikecolter) November 13, 2018

Photo Credit: (Stan Lee’s Instagram)