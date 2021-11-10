Rosina Andrix ’25 | randrix@radford.edu

Have you been missing your feline friend?

If so, two weeks ago was the day to celebrate them! October 29th is acknowledged as National Cat Day.

If you haven’t already, make sure to give your little kitty queen or king an extra treat!

A lot of students are missing their pets living on campus, so it’s nice to know they have a holiday all to themselves.

Here are some fun facts about cats:

Happy Belated National Cat Day!