October 29th is acknowledged as National Cat Day.
Rosina Andrix ’25 | randrix@radford.edu
Have you been missing your feline friend?
If you haven’t already, make sure to give your little kitty queen or king an extra treat!
A lot of students are missing their pets living on campus, so it’s nice to know they have a holiday all to themselves.
Here are some fun facts about cats:
- Not all cats love catnip
- Cats can’t taste sweet things
- Creme Puff was the oldest cat to ever live at 38 years and 3 days.