Nate Parker Foundation Summer Film Institute Is Accepting Applicants in May 2020

< 1 min read The Nate Parker Foundation Summer Film Institute (NPFSI) will be accepting both high school and college graduates for its 2020 program.

5 SHARES Share Tweet

Last Updated on April 16, 2020

2045 views

By: Wesley Wallace | wwallace5@radford.edu

The Nate Parker Foundation Summer Film Institute (NPFSI) will be accepting both high school and college graduates for its 2020 program.

The program provides aspiring Black actors, filmmakers, and artists with technical instruction in film making and educational workshops aimed to advance their leadership skills.

The intensive-week long program will take place at Wiley College in Marshall, TX.

Additionally, the program will allow students to learn about screenwriting, acting, and the history of African-Americans in film.

To be considered for the program, applicants are required to submit a creative resume, letter of recommendation, two mandatory essays, and their academic transcripts.

Admitted students will have to pay $1,500 for room & board and tuition. The foundation will also be providing scholarships for students who demonstrate financial need.

The application process is closed for the program and will reopen in May 2020.

Students that have questions about the program can visit the website and send them a message.

Nate Parker, the Founder and Chairman of the Nate Parker Foundation, is an award-winning actor, producer, writer, and director who has featured roles in movies such as The Birth of a Nation, Red Tails, and The Great Debaters. The foundation was established in 2015.

Photo Credit: (Nate Parker Foundation Summer Film Institute)