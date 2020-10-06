Mobile-Friendly OneCampus To Replace MyRU Portal

< 1 min read Radford University announced that OneCampus will be replacing the long-standing MyRU portal for students by December 1st, 2020.

0 SHARES Share Tweet

201 views

By Riley Ginger | rginger@radford.edu

Radford University announced that OneCampus is replacing the long-standing MyRU portal for students Dec. 1, 2020.

According to an email sent out to students on Monday, Oct. 5 from the university, OneCampus will “provide a more modern and flexible experience for doing business digitally with the university.”

Ed Oakes, Associate Vice President for Information Technology Service and CIO, said it is “more mobile-friendly” for users.

Radford University added the OneCampus button next to the MyRU button on the Radford University homepage, Oct. 1. The first announcement of OneCampus was in July 2020. The original plan was to phase out MyRU completely by October, but the university pushed the date back.

Students have been encouraged to start exploring the new portal before the university removes MyRU Dec. 1.

Students have been encouraged to start exploring the new portal before the university removes MyRU Dec. 1.

Students can access OneCampus through the MyRU portal. Users are urged to leave feedback on the new portal.