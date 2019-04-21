5 SHARES Share Tweet

344 views

By Chad Boxley | cboxley@radford.edu

Virginia Tech announced on the evening of April 7 that they hired Mike Young, a Radford High School graduate as the Virginia Tech Hokies next head coach.

The Rebuilding of a New Team

Young at age 55 has just taken over for the legendary Buzz Williams, who recently stepped down as the Hokies head coach on April 3. Williams is set to take over the Texas A&M men’s basketball program.

Although the Hokies did have a very successful season, advancing to the Sweet 16, Young will have an extreme task ahead of him as the Hokies mainly focus on rebuilding this upcoming season. However, it’s not a task Young hasn’t proved he can’t handle.

The Hokies will be losing one of its most dominant players on the court in Nickeil Alexander-Walker who recently declared for the NBA draft taking place in June, as well as a few other key role players.

Young attended Emory & Henry College where he played basketball. He eventually went on to serve as an Emory & Henry Basketball Assistant for two years, where it all began. He then went on to spend a single year at Radford University where he served as the Graduate Assistant.

Young was then hired by the Wofford Terriers where he spent 13 years as an assistant coach before he eventually was promoted to the head basketball coaching job.

He continues to display his intelligence and ability to control any program he is a part of. Young undoubtedly exhibited that this season as he led Wofford to its domination of the entire southern conference, which led the Terriers into capturing the regular season and tournament titles

Young and the Terriers

Young has led Wofford to eight winning seasons throughout the last 11 years, and during his tenancy, he has recorded six seasons of at least 20 triumphs.During his time as Terriers head basketball coach, Young let the program to a solid 299-244 record which includes five NCAA tournament appearances in his 17 seasons with the program. All of their five tournament berths came while under Head Coach Mike Young

Young had one of his most successful seasons this year as he put the Terriers in the right positions to secure a birth in the NCAA tournament as a seventh seed. From there on the Terriers went on to defeat the Seton Hall Pirates during the first round, securing their first ever tournament victory before they fell to a tough Kentucky Wildcat team in the second round.

Young led the Terriers to a strong finish as they concluded with a 30-5 record this season and was named the National Coach of the Year by The Sporting News. He also finished third in the vote for the Associated Press (AP) National Coach of the Year.

Young accomplished something special during this season as Wofford went on to make the top 25 polls in February for the first time in school history.

Throughout the 2017-18 basketball season, Young even led Wofford to a remarkable win at Chapel Hill, NC against the North Carolina Tarheels as well as a home victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

Young has led Wofford to eight winning seasons throughout the last 11 years, and during his tenancy, he has recorded six seasons of at least 20 triumphs.

Young has had only one losing conference record in the last 11 years at Wofford which is very impressive.

The Radford, VA native has also taken down top basketball programs such as South Carolina, Clemson, Cincinnati, North Carolina State, Wake Forest, Georgia, Purdue, Xavier, and Auburn, during his tenure on the Wofford coaching staff.

Photo Credit: (Virginia Tech Athletics)