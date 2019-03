Midterms: 6 Tips for Rocking Your Exams This Spring Semester

14 SHARES Share Tweet

273 views

By Emily Sargent | esargent@radford.edu

Midterms are a stressful time for students because professors are testing students on everything they have learned so far. Simply hearing the word “midterm” can send the average student into a panic. A common worry during this time of the semester is how students can do so much studying in so little time.

If this sounds like you, you are not alone. As someone who struggles with test anxiety, the stress leading up to midterms is something I’m all too familiar with. Fortunately, I have some advice on how to survive this overwhelming time.

Talk to Your Professors About the Exam

According to The Princeton Review, your professor should be your go-to person for questions and any other information regarding the exam. Ask questions such as how many points the exam is worth, or what format it will be. Talking to my professors have helped me on many occasions, and eased some of my anxiety.

Study Every Day Leading up to the Exam

The Princeton Review also states that you can spend less time studying if you make a plan. Include a few hours a day devoted to studying in your schedule. These hours do not have to be consecutive. You can study for one hour, take a break and do something else, then study for another hour.

Study With a Group

This is a great way to meet new people and make productive use of your time.

According to College Magazine, a study group helps you gain a new perspective on your topic, learn new study techniques and boost your motivation.

I’ve been in a couple of math study groups that proved to be very helpful. They helped me understand the material better and worked with me when I was struggling.

Unplug From Social Media

Social media can be addicting and a massive distraction from studying.

We’re all familiar with the phenomenon of watching so many videos on YouTube that you lose track of time. Alternatively, scrolling through Instagram to see what your friends have been up to, and realize you’ve spent more time on the platform than you originally planned to.

As someone who is addicted to their phone, this situation happens to me all the time.

Log off of all your social media accounts if you think they will keep you from studying. You can always log back in if you feel you need a break from studying. Just make sure to watch the clock and log off before you waste too much time.

Set a Normal Sleep Schedule

College Magazine also states that getting at least seven hours of sleep a night and setting the alarm at the same time every morning will help you memorize information better. It’s difficult to memorize things when you’re sleep deprived and relying on coffee to keep you awake.

Don’t Cram the Night Before

Trying to memorize everything on a study guide in one night won’t be beneficial come exam day. Study one or two chapters a day and review everything before you take the exam. Your brain can only take in so much information at one time.

Studying for midterms doesn’t have to be overwhelming. As long as you manage your time and feel confident, you will have a good chance of passing your exams.

Photo Credit: (Hailey Scherer | The Tartan)