Last Updated on October 10, 2019

By: Lucas Carr | lcarr15@radford.edu

Redshirt senior Victor Valls won the game for the Highlanders with a tie-breaking goal in overtime against Howard last Tuesday. Three minutes into the first period of extra time, Valls jumped the Highlanders out 2-1 to win the game.

The Radford Men’s Soccer got off to a rough start this season. Before this game, they were holding on with a 1-5-2 record with both of the ties coming in back to back games against the College of Charleston and NJIT. Howard, virtually on the same hand, was not winning a multitude of games before this match up either. Howard had only two wins on the season coming into the game.

In Tuesday night’s game, Howard found the back of the net first as they scored off of their only shot in the first half. Franchino Chambers assisted Andres Gomez for a white open shot that bounced off the Radford goalkeeper, Joseba Incera. The Highlanders had seven shots in the first half, but none of them ended in a score.

The Highlanders scored early in the second half of the game off a free-kick. The free-kick was in response to a yellow card on Howard, and a loose ball occurred off of the free-kick. The ball was then corralled by Octavio Ocampo, who evaded the Bison goalkeeper to the right for the equalizing goal.

To close out the second half, the Highlanders exercised incredible defense and heavy offensive pressure to prevent Howard from scoring again. However, a header from Baptiste Fousse and a shot that bounced off the crossbar from Baye Djibril Faye, the Highlanders were unable to put the game away in regular time.

Finally, relenting offensive pressure by Radford’s attacking forwards paid off in the first overtime period. Dondre’ Robinson was able to steal the ball from a Howard defender in the attacking third of the field who then crossed it into Ocampo. His shot was deflected and Valls capitalized on the loose ball to find the back of the net for the win.

As a team, the Highlanders outshot the Bison 21 shots to Howard’s four with a 9-2 advantage with shots on goal. This was the most significant margin in total shots the Highlanders have had this season.

Fousse led all players with four total shots, with 75 percent of them with the potential to score. Ocampo and Valls are now tied for second on the team with two goals apiece. Robinson moved into second on the team in assists with his one during this game, and Pape Oumar Gueye leads the team and the Big South Conference with his one assist as well.

After this electrifying finish with a score of 2-1 over Howard, the Highlanders will travel to Asheville, North Carolina, to go up against UNC Asheville for another Big South matchup on Oct. 12th at 3:30 pm.

Photo Credit: (Radford Athletics)

