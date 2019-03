Men’s Basketball Falls Short to the Hampton Pirates on Senior Day

1 SHARES Share Tweet

135 views

Chad Boxley | cboxley@radford.edu

As Carlik Jones drained a deep 3 point shot while the clock struck 0:00, that shot attempt just wasn’t enough as the Radford men’s basketball team was defeated in a 77-74 hard fought contest to the Hampton Pirates inside of the Dedmon Center on Saturday, Feb 23.

The Highlanders began by scoring the games first four points, but they ended up going cold for multiple possessions as Hampton took the lead.

Hampton controlled the game for most of the first half. The Pirates went 10-for-14 on field goal attempts inside the three-point line, and they were 8-for-9 from the charity strike as they took a 37-32 lead into halftime.

As halftime concluded the Hampton Pirates would come out of the locker room and instantly they would rebuild a 10-point lead.

Ed Polite Jr.’s Season-High

Although after the Pirates nifty run, roughly three minutes into the half, Senior forward Ed Polite Jr. managed another impressive Highlander run!

During that scenario, Polite Jr. would include three massive dunks that got the crowd involved even more than they already were. That 11-2 charge carried Radford within a single point as the score read 46-45 with 12:29 to play in the half.

The game was tied up at 55 with eight minutes left in the contest when things would turn around. Hampton would go on to secure its lead with amazing free throw shooting and intense defensive strategy.

Polite Jr. scored a season-high 23 points on his special day as he went 9-of-13 shooting and snatched 11 rebounds. His performance made it his 39th career double-double. Jones fired his way to 17 points, and he dished six assists while grabbing two rebounds also.

The Highlanders entirely controlled points in the paint throughout this contest though as they ended up outscoring the Hampton Pirates, 38 to 22 down low.

Hampton’s Clutch

Carlik jones at the line shooting 2 free throws vs Hampton.

Hampton went on to hit seven clutch free throws with 44 seconds left in the game to ice this intense contest.

After this game, Radford now holds a 19-9 overall record and an 11-3 record in Big South action.

To follow and stay updated about the Radford men’s basketball team, visit @RadfordMBB on Twitter, @radfordmbb on Instagram or Radford Men’s Basketball on Facebook.

Photo Credit: (Chad Boxley | The Tartan – Featured image is of Devonnte Holland backs down a Hampton defender in an attempt to score)