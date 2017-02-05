Men’s basketball comes up short in national spotlight

by Ricky Rogers | rrogers6@radford.edu

Radford’s home court disadvantage continues, as they dropped another game to Campbell on Thursday night on ESPN U, the Highlanders’ first nationally televised game since 2014. Radford lost its fourth straight home game after starting the season 5-0 at home.

It was a very sluggish start for Radford, only putting up 10 points midway through the first half. Radford simply could not get started. They committed too many turnovers and shot 3-for-11 from deep. The story was the complete opposite for Campbell. Chris Clemons, the 8th-leading scorer in the nation, came out of the gates hot as he scored eight of Campbell’s first 15 points.

Radford had no answers defensively. Clemons continued to light it up throughout the half. He exploded for 20 points in the first half on 7-for-10 shooting. The 5-foot-9 guard also rose up and came down on top of Christian Bradford with a furious slam. Radford went into the second half down 37-25.

Sadly, this was the story most of the night; once Campbell got rolling they never looked back. Radford was outscored 17-10, while shooting 4-for-11 to open up the second half. The game continued to go downhill from there, as the margin got larger and larger. Clemons continued to score more points, tallying up 25 points midway through the second half.

Clemons had his way with Radford, recording 36 points and 4 steals. Nobody could manage to stay in front of him.

“They shoot 64 percent in the first half and a lot of them were layups. They drove repeatedly down the middle and we weren’t able to stop them so they got their confidence early and it was hard to turn that water off once it got started. Right now, teams are geared up to take away our ability to shoot the ball and we’ve got to make some adjustments. We have at times, but sometimes we haven’t. They played a great game and that coupled with us playing a poor game led to this outcome. We’ve battled at home, but have just come up short,” said Radford Head Hoach Mike Jones.

The Highlanders bad luck continued Saturday afternoon, with another excruciating loss to Big South opponent UNC Asheville. While Radford’s Darius Bolstad racked up a career-high 19 points, his supporting cast couldn’t hold off the early barrage by the Bulldogs.

Radford was unable to locate the basket early, starting off a disappointing 1-for-9 from the field. They were fortunate to only be down eight at the half, before UNC Asheville put the pedal to the metal.

Junior guard Justin Cousin continued his productive 2017 campaign, scoring double-digit points for the sixth game in seven previous contests. Sterling Christy also proceeded to make an impact for the Highlanders, grabbing 10 boards off of the bench.

The heartbreak continues to grow for Radford, as this loss marks the third consecutive defeat. This is the program’s first 3-game losing streak since the beginning of the 2015 season.

The Highlanders will look to bounce back when they take on Winthrop at home on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 7 p.m. before traveling to Liberty on Saturday to face Liberty in front of the ESPN 3 cameras. Tip off from Lynchburg is set for 7 p.m.