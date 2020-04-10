Men’s Basketball: Carlik Jones Transfers to Louisville

Radford Basketball’s top player Carlik Jones transfers to Louisville for his senior season, which he announced Sunday on Instagram.

By: Zach Potter | zpotter2@radford.edu

Jones emerged as the top graduate transfer when he entered the transfer portal in late March.

His final list of schools included many top-ranked programs, which included Maryland and Michigan.

The Highlanders are sure to miss their former star next year.

Jones averaged 20 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists as a junior.

Jones was a key part of Radford’s back-to-back regular-season Big South championships. He was also a first-team All-Big South player for the 2018-19 season.

Louisville will be a significant step up for Jones, who will have to get used to playing in one of the most regarded conferences in basketball, the ACC.

Head coach Mike Jones will have his hands full with a major rebuild for Radford Basketball next season.

Photo Credit: (Radford Athletics)