Men’s Basketball: Carlik Jones ‘Player of the Year’ Enters the Transfer Portal

Last Updated on April 7, 2020

By: Lucas Carr | lcarr15@radford.edu

Big South Player of the Year Carlik Jones has entered the transfer portal as of March 25. With one year remaining of eligibility, he will possibly be looking to relocate to a different university for his final year.

According to ESPN, Jones is one of the top two transfer prospects going into this spring and summer along with Bowling Green transfer, Justin Turner.

During his junior season here at Radford, Jones averaged 20.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.5 assists and shot 40.9 percent from three-point range. He tallied 16 20-point outings with two of them getting over the 30-point mark. In the latter half of the season, Jones became the program’s 32nd player to breach the 1,000 point club.

This season, the Highlanders’ star point guard collected a handful of honors with his breakout campaign, not to mention, he helped to lead the Highlanders to back-to-back regular-season Big South Championships in 2019 and 2020. Along with being selected as the Big South’s Player of the Year, he was selected to the First Team All-Big South.

Not only did Jones receive Big South honors, but he was granted recognition from the National Association of Basketball Coaches. The organization announced on March 23 that he was to be a part of the NABC All-District First Team. He was the only player in the nation to average at least 20.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 5.0 assists.

Furthermore, this past week Jones was selected to the Lute Olson and Lou Henson All-American teams. The Lou Henson Award is presented annually to the nation’s top Division I mid-major player. The Lute Olson Award is presented annually to the nation’s top Division I player.

Jones has already accumulated interest from a plethora of universities, impressed by his talent. There are north of around 30 schools interested in him, including the following: Arizona, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan State, Cincinnati, Memphis, Marquette, Ohio State, Oregon, Illinois, West Virginia, Ole Miss, Virginia Tech, and Gonzaga.

In an interview, Jones stated that he had spoken with Chris Mack, the head coach over at Louisville and Mark Turgeon, the head coach at Maryland.

Speculation arose in response to whether or not Jones would want to play in or around his hometown of Cincinnati, Ohio, which would give him options to the University of Cincinnati and Xavier. However, Jones put the speculation to rest when he said that was not the case at all.

Radford Athletics website states, “The Big South Conference has announced, the cancelling of all regular-season competition, conference championships, and athletics activities that are required or include coach involvement, through the remainder of the 2019-20 season due to the ongoing concerns surrounding the spread of the COVID-19 virus.”

Photo Credit: (Radford Athletics)