Men’s and women’s tennis drop matches

by Lucas Goad | lgoad7@radford.edu

The Radford University women’s tennis team faced off against their instate foe James Madison University on Thursday at the campus of Virginia Tech, where JMU came out with a 7-0 win.

The Highlanders of Radford (0-2) were looking to bounce back after falling 0-7 to Elon in their season opener. The JMU Dukes (1-0) were playing their very first match of the season.

In the doubles competition, the pair of Drousile Dzeubou and Meili Martin of Radford faced off against Timea Guibe and Abby Amos of JMU in a 6-2 loss.

In the second match for the doubles, Emma Peterson and Rebecca Harris of JMU played against Radford’s duo of Karlie Pope and Claire Nguyen, resulting in a 6-1 victory for the Dukes.

The Highlanders’ Natalie Sayer and Lilly Ellick played against the Dukes’ Jona Roka and Kimmy Herrock in the third and final match of the doubles, ending in a 6-2 loss for the Highlanders.

In the singles competition, Dzebou would face off against Timea Guibe once again. Guibe would win both of the matches with a 6-4 outcome.

Martin and Sayer would round out Radford’s top three players. Martin fell to Nelson in her matches with scores of 7-5 and 6-1, while Sayer dropped a 6-0 and 7-5 match to Peterson.

Despite the victory, JMU head coach James Bryce said that there still needed to be some improvement.

“The team was very professional in taking care of their business today. Our doubles energy was excellent and we carried that into singles.” Said Bryce.” We have some adjustments to make for Saturday, but we will enjoy this drive home first.”

The Highlanders will take a two week hiatus before playing Feb. 11 against Appalachian State.

Meanwhile, the Radford University men’s tennis team (1-2) faced off against Coastal Carolina (2-0) in Conway, S.C. in a 0-4 loss Sunday.

In the doubles, Rodrigo Magalhaes and Robin Calais of Coastal Carolina would defeat Zac Talic and Sebastian Schneider of Radford to a 6-4 score.

In the second match of the doubles, Radford’s duo of Alexandros Caldwell and Matko Varga fell to Coastal’s team of Luiz Faria and Francesco Gamera in a 7-5 loss.

In the third and final match of the doubles, Jose Ortega and Francesco Miglaino of Coastal would come out against Radford’s Samuel Taylor and Janken Thoen in a 6-4 victory.

After taking the doubles point, Coastal swept the top three singles courts in straight sets to win the abbreviated match.

Despite sweeping the Highlanders, Coastal Carolina’s head coach Chris Powers said that the Highlanders appeared to be much improved team.

“Hats off to Coach Anderson and a very improved Radford team. I look forward to them being very competitive in the Big South this spring,” said Chanticleer coach Chris Powers.

Radford will return to action when they travel to UNC Asheville at 3 p.m. to play in their first Big South match of the season.