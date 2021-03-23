McConnell Library Accepting Applications for Winesett Library Research Awards

Photo by Alfons Morales: Winners for the Winesett Library Research Awards will be announced during a virtual awards reception on Friday, April 16, from 3–4 p.m. EST.

2 min read Radford University’s McConnell Library is currently accepting applications for its 2021 Winesett Library Research Awards.

By Wesley Wallace | wwallace5@radford.edu

The annual awards reception acknowledges the innovative and original library research conducted by undergraduate students.

In a mass campus email sent on Feb. 22., McConnell Library elaborated on the prize winnings.

“Six $750 prizes will be awarded to Radford University undergraduates whose papers or projects illustrate exemplary use of library resources, three for juniors/seniors and three for first-years/sophomores,” according to the email.

They continued by stating, “Finalists will receive $100 prizes. Winners’ essays and papers or projects will be added to the Archives of the Winesett Scholars.”

In the mass email, the McConnell Library also explained why the 2020 Winesett Library Research Awards were canceled.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Winesett Library Research Awards were canceled. To make up for this, there will be more awards given this year than usual, and two full years’ worth of projects are eligible. Upper-vs. lower-level eligibility is based on when the project was completed, and alumni are still eligible to submit entries from when they were a Radford student,” stated the email.

Applications for the Winesett Library Research Awards are due on Monday, April 15, by 11:59 p.m. EST.

To apply for the awards, students must compose a 300-500 word essay that discusses their individual research process, their use of McConnell Library’s resources and services, and the development of their information-gathering skills in the project.

Students must also submit a research project or a draft of a research project for review to be eligible.

Additionally, students are allowed to submit projects that were assigned to them between the Spring of 2019 and the Spring of 2021.

Students must submit a completed form of support from the instructor that assigned their project put up for review when submitted.

Winners for the Winesett Library Research Awards will be announced during a virtual awards reception on Friday, April 16, from 3–4 p.m. EST.

If students have any questions about the awards, they can contact Alyssa Archer or Karen Berry who are the Library Research Awards Committee Co-Chairs.