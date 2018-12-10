Marvel’s Avengers 4 Is Officially Avengers: Endgame, Receives Earlier April Release Date

By Dylan Lepore | dlepore1@radford.edu

Avengers: Endgame, which takes place right after the events of Avengers: Infinity War, is getting an early release on April 26, 2019, instead of the previously announced May 3, 2019 date.

The trailer of the final Avengers film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe was also revealed on Friday, and it is jammed packed with emotion, tension, a purple giant in a farm … and even Ant-Man?

It’s Time

But Wait … There’s more!

Don’t forget about the Captain Marvel movie that will be released in theaters on March 8, 2019, a month before it all “ends.” The movie will take place in the ’90s and will feature a younger looking Samuel L. Jackson and Brie Larson as Captain Marvel. This new hero is alleged to being the key to defeating Thanos.

We Want to Hear From You

