Logan Paul’s Visit to Japan

Emily Sargent | esargent@radford.edu

Social media star Logan Paul has come under fire for posting a video on YouTube of a victim of suicide.

On Dec. 31, 2017, Paul uploaded a vlog to his popular YouTube channel, which has over 16 million subscribers. In the video, Paul entered the Japan’s “suicide forest,” Aokigahara which is a destination for people wanting to kill themselves. He came across the body of a man hanging from a tree and shouted at it. He then speculated that the victim had killed himself recently.

The video was removed from YouTube on Jan. 1 for policy violations. According to a statement from the platform, the policies that were violated were ones that forbid “violent or gory content posted in a shocking, sensational or disrespectful manner.”

Paul posted an apology on Twitter after the video sparked a major backlash from the public. “I didn’t do it for views. I get views. I did it because I thought I could make a positive ripple on the internet, not cause a monsoon of negativity”, the tweet reads. Paul then claimed he intended to raise awareness about suicide and suicide prevention.

YouTube later suspended Paul’s channel and cut off the funds he received. In an unfortunate turn of events, he returned to YouTube recently and told TMZ he deserves a second chance. I do not understand why YouTube allowed him to come back. He already violated one policy, so there is a good chance he will violate more.

Will Waggenspack, a junior at Radford University said, “I only learned about Logan Paul from Mao Rebel News. I did not see any of his videos, but he is a popular YouTuber and disrespected a lot of people.” Waggenspack then said that YouTube has policies that need to be changed.

What Paul did was disgusting and selfish. Did he not think about how the victim’s friends and family would have felt if they saw this? Making fun of someone who recently died is hugely disrespectful.

Japan is a culture that focuses on respect, and Paul’s behavior is not at all respectful to the Japanese. Also, who in their right mind would visit a suicide forest? It is not a tourist attraction, so Paul continued to be disrespectful by entering it.

A lot of Paul’s fans are children, and this sets a bad example for them. If your fan base is this young, you should strive to create appropriate content for them. This type of material can traumatize children and get them into trouble at home or school.

I agree with Waggenspack that YouTube needs to change their policies. Paul is allowed to upload a video of a dead body, but videos containing music from popular artists get removed all the time for copyright violations. I do not understand this at all. Videos that do not intend to cause harm should be allowed on the platform.

YouTube needs to improve their filters to prevent disrespectful content from being uploaded in the first place. That way the platform can be more enjoyable for everyone.

