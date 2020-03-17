Letter From the Editor: COVID-19 and The Tartan’s Operation

6 SHARES Share Tweet

March 17, 2020

I want to share a message that The Tartan is closely monitoring the evolving situation with COVID-19.

As you may know, Radford’s campus is closed, and classes have transitioned to online courses until the possibility of the university opening back up its campus after April 17.

The Tartan is still in operation, and we have already worked on ways to continue a smooth and functional newspaper entirely online for the time being.

Weekly meetings will be held over conference calls, and reporting and other multimedia work will take place remotely. Students can also still join The Tartan through rutartan.com.

Since the campus closing, there will be no Tartan newspaper made until the Quest Edition – only if Radford decides to open up the campus after April 17.

The Tartan will continue to share updates and articles on Radford University and the developments of COVID-19 to our community.

Feel free to submit tips and news to The Tartan.

Thank you,

Dylan Lepore’20

Editor-in-Chief, The Tartan

dlepore1@radford.edu