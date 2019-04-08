37 SHARES Share Tweet

Last Updated on April 8, 2019

By Nicholas Clark | nclark12@radford.edu

Latino’s Taste is a quality local dining option in Radford, serving authentic Salvadorian food.

Latino’s Taste is a small restaurant located on the part of W. Main Street that sees minimal traffic, and in passing, the building doesn’t garner much attention. I only mention the aesthetic value of the outside of the restaurant to validate the “don’t judge a book by its cover” cliché.

Asha Zane, a Radford University junior, said, “Latino’s Taste is the only Salvadorian restaurant around here, and that makes it unique. Their food is very good and at a good price. I love it. I just wish they delivered.”In my experience, locally run eateries are often more concerned with the quality of food as opposed to fast-paced mass production, and that holds true for Latino’s Taste.

The pupusa, a traditional El Salvadorian dish, is fresh and flavorful and the quesadillas taste of succulent authenticity. As of now, those are my favorite dishes, but those are only two of more than a dozen affordable entrees available.

In addition to the food, the staff is welcoming, and the interior of the restaurant is clean and cozy. I’ve never been to El Salvador, but the atmosphere and scents of the kitchen seem as if they would make a native feel right at home.

As a college student, eating out frequently isn’t the most fiscally responsible habit to develop, but on those days when one can’t resist, Latino’s Taste will provide a hearty entrée for $10.50 or less.

While fast food restaurants offer inexpensive meals as well, but often those meals leave me feeling sluggish and unsatisfied.

That doesn’t mean I’m renouncing drive-throughs, but it does mean that if one can spare the time, Latino’s Taste offers much more substantial meal options.

I’m pleased to have had Latino’s Taste be my introduction to Salvadorian cuisine, and since I’ve heard of no plans to start delivering anytime soon, I look forward to my next visit.

The restaurant is located at 1126 W Main Street and operates from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Photo Credit: (Nick Clark | The Tartan)