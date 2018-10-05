Lady Highlanders Bounce Back during Home Stand

99 views

By Davis Byrd | dbyrd16@radford.edu

Radford’s Women’s Soccer team had a bounce-back week following their last away loss to Gardner Webb.

The Highlanders defeated both High Point and Longwood in their back to back home games to return to their winning ways they had gotten accustomed to beforehand.

The Highlanders began the week with a game against the Longwood Lancers. They started this game in a hurry, putting themselves up 1-0 within 10 minutes following a strike from junior Nelia Perez.

Radford kept piling pressure onto the Lancers. The Highlanders soon added to that lead following a set piece which senior attacker Jessica Wollmann placed into the back of the net. Radford went into halftime with a comfortable two-goal lead.

The second half would not come as easy for the Highlanders. The Lancers registered 13 shots in the second half, which equaled Radford’s total for the entire game.

The Highlanders were able to hang on and endure the onslaught from the Lancers, conceding a late goal that would prove to only be a consolation. The back line and goalkeeper Courtenay Kaplan shut up shop in the dying embers of the contest.

The Highlanders went on to win the first game of the two-game homestand by a score of 2-1.

Radford’s second game of the week was against the High Point Panthers and held just as much excitement. Radford continued the form of their previous game, finding the back of the net mere moments into the match.

High Point knotted it up one minute after the whistle to resume play for the second half. The Panthers quickly struck again to put the Highlanders in a hole, down 2-1.

The Highlanders went on the offensive. Tallying a total of 16 shots in the second half, three more than they had in the entire game against Longwood which made it 31 for the game.

Nelia Perez won a penalty around 70 minutes into the match which Redshirt senior Jordan Lundin coolly slotted home to knot the score up 2-2. The whistle at the end of the 90 minutes still saw the two sides deadlocked at two goals apiece.

The Highlanders stayed strong and took the win following a rocket of a shot that proved too hot to handle for the Panther goalkeeper from sophomore Lily McLane.

These two wins saw the Highlanders add two into the win column, improving their overall record to 7-2-1 and their record against conference opponents to 3-1-0. The Highlanders soon find themselves on a road trip.

They’ll travel to face Winthrop on Oct. 6 and Hampton on Oct. 10 before returning to Cupp Stadium on Oct. 13 to face USC Upstate. Both away games hold added significance as they are against conference opponents.

Winthrop also boasts the same conference record as the Highlanders and face the opportunity of taking sole possession at the top of the Big South Standings.

They soon face Hampton who is winless in conference play so far this season.

Photo Credit: (RU Athletics)