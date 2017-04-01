Lacrosse’s momentum halted in loss

Lucas Goad | lgoad7@radford.edu

Radford’s lacrosse team failed to capitalize off of the momentum from last week as they fell Mount Saint Mary in 23-13 loss Saturday. The Highlanders (4-5) were looking to climb above .500 while the Mount Saint Mary Mountaineers (1-5) were searching for their first win of the season.

Radford started out with an early 3-2 lead, but the Mountaineers responded with a seven-goal run, five of which came off of free-position attempts. Carly Miller scored three of those goals during the run for MSMU. Radford responded with a 4-1 run of their own, a pair of those goals coming from Callie Bonnel, but the Mount responded with three straight, pushing them to a 13-7 lead. The two teams continued to go back and forth until halftime, with the Mountaineers going into the locker room with the 15-10 lead.

The Mountaineers continued to build off of the success of the first half, scoring five straight goals to cushion their lead. During this run, they held the Highlanders scoreless for 14 straight minutes. The Highlanders were outscored 8-3 in the second half, with Emma Rogers scoring all three goals.

Radford head coach Haley Marvine was clearly displeased with the outcome. “We had some major defensive breakdowns today that we hadn’t seen all season. Our focus this week will be fixing the errors on defense and getting more production from our attackers,” said Marvine.

In the win, freshman Carly Miller scored a career-high 11 goals, which is a season-high for any player for the Mountaineers. Miller also attributed six assists. She was just one of eight players for the Mount to have multiple goals in the game. Emma Rogers led the way for Radford, scoring five goals, while Bonnel added four. The Highlanders fired 32 shots and landed 25 on goal with the Mountaineers shooting 40 and landing 29 on goal.

Rogers and Shea Swingle had five ground balls each and Haley Harris scooped up two. Swingle also led the team with three caused turnovers. The Mount had 12 saves, while Radford had six. The Highlanders return home to begin conference play on Saturday, April 1 and will host Longwood at 2 p.m.