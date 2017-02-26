Lacrosse has nothing to fear in its second season

by Will Beverina | wbeverina@radford.edu

In 2016, Haley Marvine had one of the toughest jobs in college women’s lacrosse.

With a roster comprised of only 18 players—15 of which were freshmen—the Radford University head coach attempted to break into Division 1 with an entirely new program.

Last year’s Highlanders squad had high expectations for themselves, including going at least .500 in Big South play, but a short-handed team and a trial-by-fire-type of season for the inexperienced players led to growing pains. Despite an energetic group and a number of close games, Radford finished with a 1-14 record in their inaugural season.

It was far from a lost year, though. With a year of D-1 coaching experience under Marvine’s belt now, the former Transylvania University head coach has learned more about the players she’s coaching.

“I learned a lot about the expectations for the team and how to motivate a young group and keep them positive throughout the season,” Marvine told The Tartan. “I learned a lot about our individual team. You have to build relationships with your players and that’s what we spent our time doing. We know a lot about our sophomores now.”

The returning sophomores also learned plenty of lessons, the most important of which was team unity.

“They learned a lot about themselves about what they’re capable of doing. They learned how to overcome adversity and stay together as a team even when you’re losing. There are a lot of teams that fall apart after losing games and our women didn’t do that, they were cohesive the entire way,” said Marvine.

The Highlanders also look to be a more skilled team than last year. Gracie Peterson, Juliette Ruland and Adrian Rius all return after scoring 25 goals in their freshman campaigns. Emma Rogers wasn’t far behind after a 24-goal season. Holding down the midfield, Callie Bonnel earned the program’s first preseason honor after being voted to the preseason All-Conference team by Big South coaches. Marvine is also excited for the incoming freshman class, including attacker Lindsey Carroll and midfielder Emily Kowalik, both of which will challenge for starting spots on a still-young team.

But the team wants to be hard-nosed, and has an identity in mind for their style of play.

“Our girls are determined this year. They want to lead the conference in ground balls and caused turnovers,” said Marvine. “That shows you a team that is scrappy, and that’s how we want to be perceived: scrappy, tough and fast with an up-tempo style of play.”

And they won’t let last season keep them from expecting more out of themselves.

“We’ve talked a lot about raising the bar this year. We want to have a winning record and make it into the Big South tournament. Because we’re so much more skilled and mature, we’ve had to raise that bar quickly. For other teams it’s gradual, for us we jumped up there. For the players, they’re keeping each other accountable, not taking plays off and responding to criticism better,” stated Marvine.

It’s only year two, but Marvine projects it to be far from a repeat of 2016.

“I think the biggest difference is going to be that this year’s team is not afraid. I think that last year, losing was the worst thing that can happen, and that happened. We’ve been down that road, we’ve seen it, and we know we’re unhappy with it. We’re fearless because we have nothing to fear,” she said.

“We’re excited to go out and play some games. We’re ready to show we’re a different team.”