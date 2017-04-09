Lacrosse drops first conference matchup

Colleen McNickle | cmcnickle@radford.edu

Radford lacrosse (4-6) fell to Longwood (5-6) in a high-intensity, high-scoring 19-16 loss on April Fool’s Day.

The Highlanders’ first strike came from sophomore attacker Juliette Ruland to tie up the game for Radford in the first minute after an early Longwood strike. But the tie wouldn’t last, as the Lancers were able to score twice more before the Highlanders struck again.

The second strike for Radford came in the 28th minute of the first half. Adrian Rius, a sophomore attacker and midfielder, brought Radford back to within a goal for a 3-2 deficit. The Lancers struck back quickly creating a 4-2 lead.

However, Rius would strike again off an assist from Ruland narrowing the gap to just one. Sophomore midfielder Callie Bonnel rang in the Highlanders’ next score. However, the Lancers would score the next four goals of the game, leaving the Highlanders down 9-4.

This is when the Highlanders had had enough. They quickly went on a six-goal streak, only to be interrupted once by Longwood. Among the Highlanders who scored were Ruland, Emma Rogers, Emily Kowalik and Haley Harris. This push ended the half in a tie game at 10-10.

The second half started with back-to-back Longwood scores. Radford’s Bonnel and Rius quickly mimicked that tying it up once again.

After this, however, the Lancers scored three back-to-back goals resulting in a permanent lead. Rius, Rogers and Lindsey Carrol were all able to score a combined four more goals, but it was not enough. The Highlanders met their demise against the Lancers to start their Big South campaign with a loss

Radford lacrosse will get another shot at their first conference win on Wednesday, April 5 against Gardner-Webb at home.