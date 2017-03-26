Lacrosse dominates Howard in convincing 17-goal win

Lucas Goad | lgoad7@radford.edu

Lindsey Carroll’s record-breaking performance helped Radford defeat Howard with a commanding 20-3 victory Saturday.

The Highlanders (4-4) looked to bounce back from their loss to Saint Mary, while the Bisson (0-2) were looking for their first win of the season.

The Highlanders assisted on half of their goals, with Carroll chipping in a school-record 10 assists, a total that also ties the Big South record. The previous school record belonged to teammate Colleen O’Connell, who recorded five against Delaware State earlier in the season. The Highlanders recorded 11 assist total in the game.

Radford scored the first goal of the game on a shot by Juliette Ruland. Howard would tie the game up with a shot by Asiyah Frank.

Radford would go on to show no mercy, as they scored 14 unanswered points. Thirteen of those came in the first half. The Highlanders lead 14-1 at the half.

Callie Bonnel and Emma Rodgers of the Highlanders would have three points each, with Ruland adding two.

During the 13-0 run in the first half, four different Highlanders would contribute to the scoreboard, giving them a total of seven different scorers.

In the second half, Carroll would score to put the Highlanders up with a 15-1 score. The Bison would end the run with a score in under a minute after Carroll’s goal. The Highlanders would go back to scoring as Ruland, Bailey White and Carley Craddock all netted goals, as Carroll had her final three assists of the game.

The Bison scored their final goal with 8:43 left, but it was too little too late. With that final goal Tierra Norris of the Bison scored her first goal of the season.

Emily Kowalik and Jessica Kallish of the Highlanders scored their first goals of the season in the win.

Ruland lead the Highlanders with four goals scored.

Emma Rogers had a team high for the Highlanders with five ground balls and three turnovers.

With the win, Radford improves to 4-1 at Cupp Stadium on the season.

Radford’s head coach Haley Marvine was excited by her team’s play.

“Today was a good win for us to get our momentum back and even out of record before heading into a tough game vs. Mount St. Mary’s. It was very exciting to see 11 players score and to have Lindsey set the assist record.” Said Marvine.

The Highlanders will finish their non-conference schedule on Saturday as they travel to play Mount Saint Mary, before returning home to go up against Longwood to open up conference play