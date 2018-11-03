Kevin Jones Signs on as Radford’s Assistant Director of Basketball Operations

7 SHARES Share Tweet

162 views

By Lucas Carr | lcarr15@radford.edu

Head coach of the Men’s Basketball team, Mike Jones, announced last Monday the newest addition to the basketball staff. Kevin Jones, a graduate of Bowie State University in Maryland, steps in as the Assistant Director of Basketball Operations following Jaren Marino’s promotion to Director.

Jones will be joining a very talented and professional athletic staff following one of the most historic and prolific seasons Radford’s Men’s Basketball team has ever had. The Highlanders are lucky to have landed such an experienced staff member to fill the big shoes of Marino.

For most of his career, Jones spent the latter half of his career as an assistant coach for Norfolk State where he helped guide the team to two consecutive second-place finishes in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. He had the privilege to help coach and develop many talented members of the Spartans from 2015-18.

In his time at Norfolk, Jones had a significant role to play in regards to scouting, recruiting and game preparation while also serving as an academic adviser for the school’s student-athletes.

Before becoming an assistant coach at Norfolk State, Jones was a coach at Coppin State in Maryland for the 2014-15 basketball season. The majority of his responsibilities for the Bald Eagles was developing the back-court as well as spending time as a scout and recruiter.

Jones has also coached at the high school and AAU levels in Maryland.

While Marino will be in charge of daily operations such as team budgets, game-day management, and equipment coordination, Jones will take on player development via video study, coordinating and creating highlight material, and maintaining a well put together recruiting database.

He will also be in charge of video and technology, making sure all games are recorded to aid in the team’s future success.

Head Coach Mike Jones, no relation to his new hire, Kevin, is happy to have such a tenured addition to his staff. He said this of his new assistant director:

“Kevin fits great with our staff and team because he is a high character person, who doesn’t mind working hard for something. He has a great track record as an assistant at a couple of good programs, and we are very fortunate that someone with his qualifications was available so late in the process.”

Kevin Jones looks to do good with the Highlanders, hopefully helping them make their way to another Big South Championship win and a subsequent NCAA Tournament birth for two years running. The pressure is on for Marino and both Jones’ as the Highlanders were picked to finish first in the Big South Conference.

The Highlanders will open up their season on Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. as Davis and Elkins College will be making their way to the New River Valley to take on the Big South defending champs.

With returning Big South Freshman of the Year, Carlik Jones, and First-Team All-Big South Forward Ed Polite Jr., Radford will look to start strong and finish strong this upcoming season.

Photo Credit: (RU Athletics)