Junior Kyle Glenn Landis Dies at 20

Last Updated on February 6, 2020

By: Dylan Lepore | dlepore1@radford.edu

Kyle Glenn Landis, a junior accounting student at Radford University, passed away Jan. 25, 2020.

The Radford City Police Department reported the incident happened at the Sigma Chi House.

“Kyle began playing baseball at age 4 for Frederick County National Little League and continued his love of playing baseball at Sherando High School. He enjoyed traveling with his friends. Kyle could truly light up any room with his smile and contagious laugh. He loved to live life to the fullest, drove way too fast and was known as a kind and caring friend,” as stated in Landis’s obituary on OmpsFuneralHome.com.

A funeral service was held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, at Landis’s home church, Winchester Church of God.

An investigation is currently ongoing by Radford City Police Department.