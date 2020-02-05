Sunday, February 9, 2020
Latest:

The Tartan

Radford University's Student-run Newspaper

Kyle Glenn Landis
Briefs News University 

Junior Kyle Glenn Landis Dies at 20

Dylan Lepore 0 Comments ,

Last Updated on

941 views

By: Dylan Lepore | dlepore1@radford.edu

Kyle Glenn Landis, a junior accounting student at Radford University, passed away Jan. 25, 2020.

The Radford City Police Department reported the incident happened at the Sigma Chi House.

“Kyle began playing baseball at age 4 for Frederick County National Little League and continued his love of playing baseball at Sherando High School. He enjoyed traveling with his friends. Kyle could truly light up any room with his smile and contagious laugh. He loved to live life to the fullest, drove way too fast and was known as a kind and caring friend,” as stated in Landis’s obituary on OmpsFuneralHome.com.

A funeral service was held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, at Landis’s home church, Winchester Church of God.

An investigation is currently ongoing by Radford City Police Department.

Download PDF

Dylan Lepore

Dylan is a writer, gamer, avid movie lover, and PlayStation extraordinaire. Currently, he attends Radford University in pursuit of a BS in Media Studies with a concentration in Journalism. If I played the game, I like it; if I haven't played it, just remember that I'm in college. ($ = tuition)

You May Also Like

Queen of Soul Has Passed Away

Gabby Cohen 0

Radford Community Celebrates Alexa Cannon’s Life with a Vigil of Remembrance

Jeremy Moser 0

Column: Being Single on Valentine’s Day Is Better Than You Think

Nay-Quan Bryan 0