Johnson and Johnson Vaccines Put On Hold

As medical concerns are raised about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, medical experts urge people not to worry but to be cautious.

By John Ward | jward82@radford.edu

The CDC recommended putting a hold on administering Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines in a meeting on Wednesday.

As of April 13, there were six reported cases of blood clots in individuals who have received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Dr. Peter Marks explained in a press release on Tuesday that these cases seem to be extremely rare. Still, the FDA recommended a pause in the administration of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine “out of an abundance of caution.”

Some Radford University students have received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine already at clinics located in the Dedmon center, but officials have stated there is no cause for concern if this is the case.

On Friday afternoon Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said, “the vast and overwhelming likelihood is that you will be just fine.”

He reiterated the rarity of the cases of blood clots during a press conference. The Advisory on Immunization Practices will reconvene next Friday to reassess the data and evaluate the safety of the vaccine.

The six cases of blood clots all occurred in women between 18-48, all of whom also had CVST as well as low levels of platelets.

While these two conditions together are rare, medical experts are hesitant to make any concrete connections between the blood clots and any of the women’s conditions.

Until more data is available, doctors will not be making any claims about the cause of the blood clots.

The Biden administration has stated this pause will not affect their vaccine rollout but still urge people to keep an eye out for common blood clot symptoms: soreness, aching in the chest, and a cough or headache.